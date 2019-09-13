District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle’s code enforcement department charged the following:
•Phillips C. Reed II, 38, of New Castle, sanitation-exterior property areas, failure to cut weeds/grass and prohibited use.
•115 South Ray Street Realty and Trust, of New Castle, four counts of exterior paint violation, two counts of exterior walls violation and one count each of gutters and downspouts violation, doors violation, accessory structures violation and windows, skylight and door frames violation.
•Kaylee Shoaff, 28, of New Castle, failure to cut weeds/grass.
New Castle police charged:
•Seth M. Heaney, 18, of New Castle, dissemination of photo/film of child sex acts, unlawful dissemination of intimate image and child pornography.
•Joseph Bryan Dantzler-Harris, 26, of New Castle, manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, harassment and two counts of recklessly endangering another person.
•John Joseph Beshero, 54, of New Castle, access device fraud, criminal use of a communications facility and theft by unlawful taking.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Schuyler Hissem, 19, of New Castle, charged by Moraine State Park with violation of rules on commonwealth property.
•Ronald Thomas Henderson, 52, of Butler, charged by state police with two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of operating vehicle without required insurance, disregarding traffic lane, driving at an unsafe speed, abandoning vehicle on highway, careless driving, reckless driving, failure to notify police of accident/damage to vehicle and operating vehicle without valid inspection.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Kevin Anthony Schibik, 30, of Bessemer, charged by Bessemer police with criminal mischief.
•Jamie Allen Woodruff, 22, of New Castle, charged by Mahoning Township police with disorderly conduct.
SCOTT A. McGRATH
•Parker L. Maynard, 35, of Volant, charged by New Wilmington police with unauthorized use of motor/other vehicles.
•Justin Michael Edinger, 36, of New Castle, charged by state police with two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of careless driving and reckless driving.
Marriage licenses
Tyler Richard Rader, 23, of New Galilee, and Madison Rae Macri, 23, of New Galilee.
Matthew James Brommer, 26, of New Galilee, and Lorraine Yanjtovich, 24, of New Galilee.
Joshua Richard Francis, 31, of New Galilee, and Tiffani Amber Henley, 24, of New Galilee.
Jonathan Paul Minnocci, 29, of Ellwood City, and Nicole Marie Sapienza, 24, of Ellwood City.
James Hederson Jr., 41, of West Pittsburg, and Araiyna Latoya Washington, 35, of West Pittsburg.
Jeffery Alan Schaffer Jr., 25, of Wampum, and Kaylee Elizabeth Coulter, 25, of Wampum.
Ryan Michael Oneil, 26, of New Castle, and Jennifer Rose Difrischia, 28, of New Castle.
Adam James Whetson, 27, of New Castle, and Olivia Anne Mitchell, 24, of New Castle.
Jacob Allen Morris, 24, of Wooster, Ohio, and Vanessa Pisey Schwartzmiller, 21, of Wooster.
Scott L. Steele, 46, of Pittsburgh, and Jennifer Marie Kirby, 27, of Pittsburgh.
Samuel Edward Herb, 26, of Munhall, and Lauren Michelle Pruchnic, 26, of Munhall.
Brett Alan McDanel, 44, of New Castle, and April Lynn Samsa, 44, of New Castle.
Matthew Robert Pherson, 24, of Pulaski, and Danielle Leah Meese, 23, of Pulaski.
Richard Thomas Kruger, 26, of Ellwood City, and Erica Taylor Yerace, 24, of Ellwood City.
Tyler Jeffrey Thompson, 26, of Pulaski, and Amanda Jean Rudzik, 28, of Pulaski.
Christopher Alec Quinn, 23, of Bessemer, and Kelsey Eileen Singer, 24, of New Castle.
David Patrick Antonelli, 32, of Delaware, Ohio, and Rachel N. Carothers, 34, of Delaware.
Blaze Alexander Bintrim, 24, of Edinburg, and Shawna Nicole Cummins, 20, of Edinburg.
Tyler Wayne Kirkwood, 27, of New Castle, and Sarahanne Salak, 25, of New Castle.
Cody Tyler Kosciuszko, 29, of New Castle, and Brie Ann Rosenholm, 35, of New Castle.
Matthew Charles Demarco, 42, of New Castle, and Rachel Nicole Malley, 36, of New Castle.
Louis Joseph Pickel, 28, of Portersville, and Brianna Nicole Devasil, 27, of Portersville.
Jeremy James Delp, 35, of New Castle, and Amber Lynn Morrison, 32, of New Castle.
Nickolas George Stelter, 28, of Ellwood City, and Ashley Nichole Bolix, 26, of Ellwood City.
Divorces
Betty Jo Felsing, 50, of Edinburg, from Douglas James Felsing, 51, of New Castle. They were married Aug. 19, 1995.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.