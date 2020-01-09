Police
• Harassment and criminal mischief. William McCollums, 26, of New Castle, struck a female victim and broke a window on the front of the Oil Boom Saloon on Jan. 5 in Petrolia. He was charged with harassment and criminal mischief.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Jeffrey Leon Norris Jr., 45, of Ellwood City, charged by Union Township police with possession of controlled substances-contraband/inmate and intent to possess a controlled substance.
New Castle police charged the following:
•William Scott Jefferies Jr., 29, of Ellwood City, retail theft.
•Justin Lee Himes Jr., 19, of New Castle, two counts of corruption of minors and one count each of unlawful contact with minor-sexual offenses and criminal use of a communications facility.
New Castle’s code enforcement department charged the following:
•Rocky Ballis, of Oceanside, Ca., sidewalks and driveways violation.
•Nathan White, of New Castle, motor vehicles violation.
•Mary Cole, of New Castle, accumulation of rubbish or garbage.
RICK RUSSO
•Carol Jason, of New Castle, charged by dog law enforcement with pet control and confinement violation.
Shenango Township police charged the following:
•Christie C. Belles, 53, of New Castle, harassment.
•Kalin Seth Snyder, 24, of Slippery Rock, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of careless driving and operating vehicle without required insurance.
•Travis Jay Bennett, 26, of Mew Middletown, Ohio, making false reports.
