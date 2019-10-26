District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Torry Joseph Argiro, 32, of New Castle, charged by the Lawrence County district attorney with intimidating witness/victim and terroristic threats.
New Castle police charged the following:
•Kendra Sager, 27, of New Castle, intent to possess a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Christopher Lee Donofrio, 42, of Bessemer, intent to possess a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and no rear lights.
•Preston Lee Currie, 60, of New Castle, intent to possess a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Richard A. Dierfield, 34, of Saxton, two counts each of use/possession of drug paraphernalia and intent to possess a controlled substance and one count each of driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked and turning movements and required signals violation.
•Shanea S. Estes, 22, of New Castle, theft by deception and receiving stolen property.
•Kevin Wayne Stuart, 36, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
•Jonathan T. Jackson, 39, of New Castle, two counts each of retail theft and defiant trespass.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Anthony David Simpers, 20, of Wampum, charged by Union Township police with terroristic threats, simple assault, harassment, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.