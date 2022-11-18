Correction
•Local. The Lawrence County YMCA will not be offering pre-parade activities on West Washington Street prior to Saturday’s Hometown Holiday Parade. Incorrect scheduling information appeared in Wednesday’s edition.
Births
To Darion Alekzander and Brooklin Marie Gatto of Ellwood City, a daughter on Nov. 15, 2022, in UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
Police
STATE
•Accident. Michael D. Poremski, 38, of New Castle, was driving north on Shaffer Road in Slippery Rock Township around 1:30 p.m. Monday when his Ford pickup truck went into a ditch. As the truck re-entered the road, it overturned onto its passenger side blocking both lanes. Poremski suffered suspected minor injuries and was taken to an Allegheny Health Network hospital in Pittsburgh. His truck was towed. The Slippery Rock Township Volunteer Fire Department and the Shenango Area Fire District assisted at the scene
District judge
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
New Castle police charged Dai’Ryon Aquilla Mykal Mitchell, 26, of Youngstown with endangering the welfare of children, aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, unlawful body armor, manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to deliver, recklessly endangering another person and DUI.
