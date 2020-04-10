District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Samuel A. Cheeks, 32, of New Castle, charged by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission with fishing without a license.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Hung Bui, 47, of Pittsburgh, charged by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission with fishing without a license.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•George W. Richards III, 50, of Greenville, charged by the Pennsylvania Game Commission with control of property regulations violation.
The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission charged the following:
•Randolph K. Richards, 47, of Lisbon, Ohio, violation of rules/regulations on equipment required and operating a motorboat without registration.
•Steve Allen Richards, 41, of Lisbon, Ohio, fishing without a license.
