District judges
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•David Biddle, 48, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with disorderly conduct.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Jeffrey Koit Hopper, 57, of Hillsville, charged by Mahoning Township police with disorderly conduct and pet confined within the premises of the owner violation.
•Ryan Smiley, 18, of Bessemer, charged by Bessemer police with disorderly conduct.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
Shenango Township police charged the following:
•Jason R. Kerr, 43, of New Castle, pet confined within the premises of the owner violation.
•Ronda Lynn Comfort, 50, of Troy, two counts of driving under the influence and one count of turning movements and required signals violation.
•Wayne Michael Cleaver, 28, of Hartford, Ala., public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
•Emanuel J. Holmes Jr., 25, of New Castle, criminal mischief.
•Julie Anne Cunningham, 34, of Wampum, harassment.
