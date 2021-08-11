District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Austin Wayne Greathouse, 23, of New Castle, charged by the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center with defiant trespass and disorderly conduct.
New Castle police charged the following:
•Todd A. Williams, 56, of New Castle, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
•Paul Joseph Canis, 58, of New Castle, disorderly conduct and harassment.
•Tony Huddleston, 39, of New Castle, harassment.
New Castle’s code enforcement department charged the following:
•Brick Castle, of New Castle, failure to cut weeds/grass.
•Erie River Properties Solutions LLC, of New Castle, accumulation of rubbish or garbage, disposal of rubbish and duty to register residential rental property.
•Shavarr Brown, of New Castle, accumulation of rubbish or garbage.
•Jim Mims, Mims Realty, accumulation or rubbish or garbage, failure to cut weeds/grass and weeds-trees and ornamental shrubs violation.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Daniel Joseph Dourlain, 38, of Ellwood City, charged by state police with driving with license suspended and habitual offender.
Ellwood City police charged the following:
•Raven D. Forinash, 25, of Cambridge Springs, intent to possess a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Jason Zane Hannold, 26, of Meadville, intent to possess a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Ryan M. Smiley, 32, of Ellwood City, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of driving at an unsafe speed and signaling improperly.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
The Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General charged the following:
•William Richard Holmes, 56, of New Castle, false/fraudulent/incomplete insurance claim, criminal attempt-theft by deception and insurance fraud.
•Tina M. Rao, 49, of New Castle, false/fraudulent/incomplete insurance claim, criminal attempt-theft by deception and insurance fraud.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
State police charged the following:
•Dwayne Lee Okeson, 41, of New Castle, manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and failure to notify police of accident damage to vehicle.
•Devonte Kai Juan Hyman, 27, of Masury, Ohio, four counts of driving under the influence and one count each of exceeding the speed limit and operating vehicle without required insurance.
•Jennifer Diane Adkins-King, 38, of Sharon, four counts of driving under the influence and one count each of marijuana-small amount for personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, careless driving, not discontinuing signal and violation of hazard regulation.
Neshannock Township police charged the following:
•Jeffrey Scott Kramer III, 24, of New Castle, driving under the influence and turning movements and required signals violation.
•Joseph Bassaly, 37, of New Castle, disorderly house.
Shenango Township police charged the following:
•Jackie Lynn Rouzzo, 28, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
•Lenny Staples, 54, of New Castle, harassment.
