Births
To Kaiden Mackey and Julia Martino, a daughter on Sept. 8, 2020, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Shanelle Elise Abee, 30, of Beaver Falls, three counts of driving under the influence and one count each of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, intent to possess a controlled substance, marijuana-small amount for personal use, giving false identification to a law officer, driving while blood alcohol count is .02 or greater with license suspended and obstructed window.
•Austin James Fleeger, 22, of New Castle, retail theft.
•Brandon James Stafford, 29, of New Castle, manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, intent to possess a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and careless driving.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Timothy House, 58, of Ellwood City, charged by municipal code enforcement with unsafe structures, roofs and drainage violation, exterior structures violation, foundation walls violation, protective treatment violation and violation of borough ordinance.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
State police charged the following:
•Tina Marie Black, 42, of New Castle, terroristic threats and harassment.
•Daniel Wayne Byler, 46, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
The Pennsylvania Game Commission charged the following:
•Dylan Roland Watkins, 18, of New Kensington, violation of the rules and regulations of the game commission and violating federal law.
•Thomas Evan Stitt, 20, of New Kensington, violation of the rules and regulations of the game commission.
Municipal code enforcement charged the following:
•Keith B. Nagy, 50, of New Castle, permitting growth of high vegetation.
•Beatriz Garcia, 38, of New Castle, permitting growth of high vegetation.
•Cesar Garcia, 37, of New Castle, permitting growth of high vegetation.
•Ryan A. McCommons, 38, of New Castle, nuisance property.
•Rosemarie M. Kineston, 63, of New Castle, violation of municipal solid waste ordinance.
•David Kineston, 66, of New Castle, violation of municipal solid waste ordinance.
•Kyle Adam Gilbert, 31, of New Castle, permitting growth of high vegetation.
