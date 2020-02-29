District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Alberto R. Rush, 59, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with nine counts of terroristic threats and one count of harassment.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Glen Freed, 79, of New Galilee, charged by municipal code enforcement with disposal of garbage and rubbish violation.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
Union Township police charged the following:
•Shaynna Nicole Skaggs, 25, of New Castle, criminal mischief.
•Breanna M. Freshcorn, 24, of New Castle, publish, make, see access device altered.
•Bryan Richard Buccelli, 41, of New Castle, accident involving damage to attended vehicle or property, careless driving, failure to report accident to police, disorderly conduct and failure to stop at stop sign.
•Connie Dee Lauderbaugh, 56, of Ellwood City, retail theft.
•Joshua Lee Perrine, 34, of New Castle, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
•Jennifer P. Reed, 35, of New Castle, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
