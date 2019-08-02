Police
NEW CASTLE
•Burglary. Someone reportedly broke into a house in the 100 block of Boyles Avenue around 9:45 p.m. Monday. A woman reported that she arrived home to find a man standing in her living room. He left while the police were en route there, according to the report. Nothing was reported missing.
•Burglary. A gold necklace with a cross, a laptop computer, a box of gold, a cell phone, a video camera and a speaker were reported missing July 13 from a storage unit at a home in the 700 block of Croton Avenue. The resident told police that a storage unit had been broken into during the past two weeks and ransacked.
•Burglary. Two pairs of tennis shoes and clothing were reported missing from a house in the 500 block of Electric Street between June 24 and July 22. Police said a kitchen window was smashed for entry.
•Criminal mischief. Someone scratched and dented a car parked at Huffman’s Auto Repair at 421 E. Long Ave. and the passenger side mirror was broken. The damage reportedly occurred between July 19 and 25.
•Accident. A Lower East Side resident reported that he was pulling out at the intersection of Croton Avenue at Crawford Avenue at 3:45 p.m. July 23 when a man on a red scooter hit the front of his vehicle., damaging the grill and bumper. The scooter rider then left the scene.
•Theft. A white 2003 Dodge Ram pickup truck was reported stolen July 23 from a parking lot in the 200 block of East Cherry Street in Mahoningtown. The owner told police he had left the keys in the truck. Police were called to Route 168 and Cherry Street, where they say they located the truck in the custody of Brian Lee Anderson, 31, of 302 N. Liberty St. Anderson is charged with theft, receiving stolen property and driving with suspended license. He was lodged in the Lawrence County jail on $5,000 bond.
•Theft. A gray 2018 Ford Fusion was reported stolen from Florence Avenue on the city’s East Side around 10 a.m. July 22. The owner told police that he had loaned the car to a woman who never returned it.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Aaron Michael Hookway, 25, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with three counts of driving under the influence and one count each of endangering the welfare of children, reckless driving, careless driving and disregarding traffic lane.
New Castle’s code enforcement department charged the following:
•J. Betters Limited Family Partnership, of New Castle, doors, deadbolts and locks violation.
•Premier Property Management, of New Castle, workmanship violation.
•Dorothy Jenkins, of New Castle, prohibited use.
•Brian Slack, of New Castle, failure to cut weeds/grass.
•Clifford Thomas Shoup, 71, of New Castle, failure to cut weeds/grass.
•David L. Aiken, of New Castle, failure to cut weeds/grass.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•David J. Carter, 39, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with strangulation, terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment.
•Nicholas A. Conti, 21, of New Castle, charged by state police with marijuana-small amount for personal use, disorderly conduct, driving in right lane and exceeding the speed limit.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Walter E. Burkhouse, 91, of Independence, Ky., charged by Mahoning Township police with violation of weeds and grass ordinance.
SCOTT A. McGRATH
•Eric Lee Grimes, 28, of Ellwood City, charged by state police with criminal mischief.
•Brooke Anne Stafford, 26, of New Castle, charged by Neshannock Township police with simple assault and disorderly conduct.
Marriage licenses
Travis Scott Moser, 29, of Ellwood City, and Corrinna Lynn Bisceglia, 32, of Ellwood City.
Nicholas Frank Holmes, 25, of New Castle, and Sarah Taylor Brown, 25, of New Castle.
Todd James Singley, 48, of Mohrsville, and Brigitte Mary Jeter, 44, of Mohrsville.
Vincent James Albertini, 23, of New Castle, and Sarah Marie Kristophel, 23, of New Castle.
Sean Ryan Timmons, 29, of Ellwood City, and McKenna Marie Bintrim, 32, of Ellwood City.
Trevor Samuel Masterson, 28, of New Castle, and Jennifer Leigh Jopek, 25, of New Castle.
Lee Marvin Denman, 28, of New Castle, and Amber Nicole Keller, 26, of New Castle.
Kenneth Wayne Sheely Jr., 22, of New Springfield, Ohio, and Alyshia Louise Gorby, 22, of New Springfield.
Christian Braddock Glover, 26, of New Castle, and Marissa Lyn Masterson, 27, of New Castle,
Gene Patrick Gardiner, 83, of New Castle, and Delores Derosa, 86, of Beaver Falls.
Tyler James Rausch, 21, of New Castle, and Roma Mical Cimperman, 20, of Bessemer.
John Daniel Schneider, 61, of New Castle, and Bobbie L. Sager, 50, of New Castle.
Christopher Thomas Wharry, 25, of New Castle, and Kristne Nicole Mann, 24, of New Castle.
Michael Anthony Lewis Sr., 35, of New Castle, and Amy Lynne Dure, 33, of New Castle.
Ronald William Barker Jr., 38, of Ellwood City, and Patricia Meyer, 37, of Ellwood City.
Justin Lawrence Crum, 36, of New Castle, and Francesca Marie Mozzocio, 28, of New Castle.
Brady Andrew Johns, 32, of New Castle, and Kelly Christine Yesh, 33, of New Castle.
Jason Lee Prieto, 30, of Boardman, Ohio, and Christen Marie Miller, 27, of Boardman.
Samuel Wallace Dickson, 24, of Youngstown, Ohio, and Jessica Leigh Sapp, 28, of Youngstown.
Mark David Brenner, 54, of Ellwood City, and Stacey Lynn Huber, 46, of Ellwood City.
Daniel Berislav Fec, 25, of Ellwood City, and Jessica Lynn Zak, 20, of Ellwood City.
Daniel W. Hopper, 33, of New Castle, and Andrea Lynn Pagliaro, 34, of New Castle.
Daniel Jacob Woloszyn, 59, of Wampum, and Susan K. Magill, 49, of Wampum.
Terry Lee Miller III, 27, of Edinburg, and Samantha Jo Wilkerson, 32, of New Wilmington.
Paul Adam Weyman, 45, of Ellwood City, and Amanda Joy Hartz, 37, of Ellwood City.
Matthew Charles Jacobs, 27, of New Castle, and Amber Rose Litwiler, 25. of Conneaut Lake.
Divorces
Jodi Gillespie, 34, of Butler, from Brody M. Grazier, 40, of New Castle. They were married April 24, 2012.
Chelsea Cimperman, 31, of New Castle, from Martin Cimperman, 31, of New Castle. They were married Sept. 27, 2014.
Jacob Allen Rogers, 36, of New Castle, from Adrienne Rose Thomas, 36, of New Castle. They were married May 4, 2013.
Carrie Lynn Burnsworth, 36, of New Castle, from Ronald Lee Shaffer, 39, of New Castle. They were married July 7, 2012.
Jeremy Nixon, 45, of New Castle, from Cynthia Nixon, 42, of New Castle. They were married August 25, 2001.
Bonnie L. Gibson, 53, of Slippery Rock, from Dwayne C. Gibson, 52, of New Castle. They were married Dec. 28, 1991.
Michael James McCormick, 37, of Volant, and Jamie Lynn McCormick, 36, of Hermitage. They were married June 15, 2002.
