Corrections
Local. Shannon N. Crisci-Brock, whose nomination form for government study commission is being challenged by seven other candidates, is a Democrat. Her party affiliation was incorrect in Saturday’s edition.
Births
To Joe and Amber Slagle Gebhart of New Castle, a son on Sept. 8, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Boardman, Ohio.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Patricia S. Quigley, of Ellwood City, charged by New Castle’s code enforcement department with two counts each of accumulation of rubbish or garbage and weeds-trees and ornamental shrubs violation and one count of failure to cut weeds or grass.
•Marion Turhane Mercer, 33, of New Castle, charged by the Lawrence County district attorney with two counts of possession of firearm prohibited and one count of receiving stolen property.
New Castle police charged the following:
•Christina A. Holmes, 30, of New Castle, burglary and criminal mischief.
•Kelly Garcia, 33, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
•Prestina Leeann Currie, 30, of New Castle, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked.
•Michelle R. Santiago, 26, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
•Jackie Jerome Wilbon Jr., 20, of New Castle, harassment.
•Dajamal Drayton, 21, of New Castle, firearm not to be carried without a license-no criminal violation.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
Ellwood City police charged the following:
•Stephen Raymond Beyers, 47, of Ellwood City, simple assault and harassment.
•Robert John Barge, 38, of Ellwood City, two counts of theft by deception and one count each of burglary, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
State police charged the following:
•James F. Raybuck, 38, of Ellwood City, harassment.
•Brooks C. Robinson, 27, of Ellwood City, unauthorized use of a motor/other vehicles, agricultural vandalism, eight counts of failure to stop at stop sign, six counts each of passing left unsafe and passing when prohibited, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of fleeing or attempting to elude officer, flight to avoid apprehension, trial or punishment, intent to possess a controlled substance, recklessly endangering another person, resisting arrest, driving an unregistered vehicle, driving without a license, using improper class of license, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, operating vehicle without required insurance, failure to stop at red signal, failure to keep right, disregarding traffic lane, driving at an unsafe speed, careless driving, reckless driving and operating vehicle without valid inspection.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
State police charged the following:
•Karrie Lee Nico Toscano, 22, of Maysvville, N.C., harassment.
•Joshua Ryan Toscano, 22, of Maysville, N.C., harassment.
•Alexander Thomas Morlan, 22, of New Middletown, Ohio, harassment.
SCOTT A. McGRATH
•Sierra Ryan, 20, of New Castle, charged by dog law enforcement with pet confinement and control violation.
•Daniel B. Eisenhuth Jr., 28, of New Castle, charged by Shenango Township police with two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of careless driving and using improper class of license.
•Albert Joseph Reider, 18, of New Wilmington, charged by New Wilmington police with aggravated assault, terroristic threats and disorderly conduct.
•Justin James Reid, 38, of New Castle, charged by state police with driving under the influence, disregarding traffic lane, driving at an unsafe speed and careless driving.
Neshannock Township police charged the following:
•James Hooks, 51, of New Castle, two counts of harassment and one count of stalking.
•Daniel David Wilson, 45, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence.
•Rocky Dean Grim Jr., 36, of New Castle, criminal conspiracy engaging-retail theft, retail theft and receiving stolen property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.