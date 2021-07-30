District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Kameron Joseph Pallerino, 25, of New Castle, charged by the Lawrence County district attorney with three counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, criminal conspiracy engaging-manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Cory J. Long, 33, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with aggravated assault-attempts to cause bodily injury or causes injury with extreme indifference and simple assault.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
Ellwood City police charged the following:
•Mark R. Durbin Jr., 21, of Ellwood City, disorderly conduct.
•Dylan Thomas Haynes, 21, of Ellwood City, disorderly conduct.
•Dominick Mazzei, 18, of Beaver Falls, disorderly conduct.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Cheri L. Wise, 53, of New Wilmington, charged by dog law enforcement with harboring a dangerous dog, false statement or concealing facts and pet confined within the premises of the owner violation.
State police charged:
•Jeffrey Roger Allen, 53, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of careless driving, reckless driving, disregarding traffic lane and violation of period requiring lighted lamps.
•Skyler Lee Curry, 22, of Jackson Center, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of careless driving, accident involving damage to unattended vehicle or property, disregarding traffic lane and driving at an unsafe speed.
•Harold Edward Ramsey, 62, of New Castle, driving under the influence, driving without a license, disregarding traffic lane and careless driving.
Shenango Township police charged the following:
•Michael Anthony Conrad, 19, of New Castle, purchase of an alcoholic beverage by a minor.
•Alexander James Peffer, 18, of New Castle, purchase of an alcoholic beverage by a minor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.