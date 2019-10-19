Correction
Local. Terry Lynn Brown, 54, of 206 S. Cedar St., who pleaded guilty to retail theft in the Lawrence County courts, is a female. She was sentenced to probation. Her gender was listed incorrectly in Thursday’s “For the Record” listings.
Births
To Adam and Megan Cangey of New Castle, a son on Oct. 14, 2019 in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
To Patrick Bailey and Kasee Kulnis of New Castle, a daughter on Oct. 15, 2019, in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Shedrick Williams, 24, of New Castle, terroristic threats, criminal mischief and harassment.
•Benjamin B. Battle, 24, of Wampum, simple assault and disorderly conduct.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Steve N. Neely, 41, of New Castle, charged by Ellwood City police with disorderly conduct.
•Benjamin W. Lucarelli, 39, of Ellwood City, charged by the Pennsylvania Game Commission with taking/possession of game or wildlife.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Jaquay Goodman, of New Castle, charged by municipal code enforcement with weeds-trees and ornamental shrubs violation and failure to cut weeds/grass.
Union Township police charged the following:
•Rocky Dean Grim Jr., 37, of New Castle, two counts each of failing to keep dog licensed and pet confined within the premises of the owner violation.
•Jennifer Jerasa, 42, of New Castle, pet confined within the premises of the owner violation, vaccination against rabies required violation and failure to apply for dog license.
•James R. Copeland, 29, of Buffalo, N.Y., disorderly conduct.
SCOTT A. McGRATH
•Anthony Jayson Ryan, 19, of New Castle, charged by New Wilmington police with disorderly conduct.
•Jacqueline Natasha McGhee, 29, of New Castle, charged by Shenango Township police with three counts of falsely pretending to hold notary public office or hold an professional/occupational license and two counts of acquiring or obtaining possession of controlled substances by misrepresentation.
State police charged the following:
•Bryan J. Pitts, 47, of New Castle, harassment.
•Eric Randall McClelland, 38, of New Wilmington, simple assault and harassment.
•Amber Marie McClelland, 34, of New Wilmington, simple assault and harassment.
