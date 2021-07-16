District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Steven Michael Tedrow, 31, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•James E. Fullerton, 62, of Bessemer, driving under the influence, driving while blood alcohol content is .02 or greater with license suspended and careless driving.
•Justin Matthew Couderc, 19, of New Castle, disorderly conduct, defiant trespass and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
Union Township police charged the following:
•George E. Merrill Jr., 19, of New Castle, robbery, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, recklessly endangering another person and disorderly conduct.
•Ryan Alexander Smiley, 19, of New Castle, robbery, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, recklessly endangering another person and disorderly conduct.
•Christopher James Rucinski, 21, of New Castle, robbery, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, recklessly endangering another person and disorderly conduct.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Gabriel Jose Bartolemeo, 19, of New Castle, charged by state police with marijuana-small amount for personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving an unregistered vehicle, operating vehicle without valid inspection and failure to use safety belt.
•George E. Threats III, 28, of New Castle, charged by the Lawrence County district attorney with two counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and one count of use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Marriage licenses
Angela Marie Annarumo, 43, and Todd Christopher James Cook, 43
Chad Robert Bable, 24, and Marissa Marie Newell, 20
Alexsys Marie Beck, 28, and Joshua Mark Dover, 31
Derel Larue Black, 59, and Joy Renee Spencer, 57
Megan Lindsay Bland, 28, and Jonathan Ray Rothgeb, 28
Courtney Nicole Carbone, 28, and Bradley Edward McNicholas, 29
Timothy Edward Coyne, 59, and Kathleen Marie Graziani, 63
Richard Michael Culp, 61, and Gail Martin, 66
Chaz Anthony Danilchak, 31, and Heather Jean Morida, 31
Matthew Desantis, 54, and Lori Zackasee, 49
Jacob Michael Dibattista, 22, and Christa Robin Pierce, 23
Joseph Walter Dolin, 25, and Nicole Christine Leya, 27
Bethany Christina Funk, 25, and Luke James Leone, 24
Shiloh Joseph George, 29, and Natalie Michele Novicky, 27
Rebecca Hackett, 21, and Gabriel Ithen, 22
Jeff Hora, 52, and Marcy Jo Ross, 41
Gary Matthew Lee Joseph, 20, and Gabrielle Jasmine Paine, 21
Kimberly Marie Kliem, 36, and Jason Edward Settle, 40
Ashley McFarland, 25, and Austin Morrison, 26
Ronalynn Jean Moore, 39, and Mark Williams, 52
Stephen Roberft Dorr, 37, and Jennifer Marie McBeth, 37
Christopher Papp, 30, and Nicole Zimmel, 27
Jennifer Jo Reese, 50, and John Ford White, 52
Arthur Nuri Tanyel, 21, and Julianne Rose Urban, 22
Divorces
Justin N. Mastrantuoni, 37, of New Castle, from Jennie R. Mastrantuoni, 33, of New Castle. They were married Oct. 15, 2016.
Stephen Michael Galizia, 59, of New Castle, from Molly Lynn Galizia, 33, of New Castle. They were married March 1, 2010.
