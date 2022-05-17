Correction
Local. The state Distinguished Young Woman competition is scheduled for Aug. 6 at the Strayhorn Theater in Pittsburgh. An incorrect venue appeared in Monday’s edition. Also, Kinsley Shimrack received an award at the local competition for highest cake pops sales. The award name was incorrect Monday.
Birth
To Patricia Bennett of Ellwood City ad Louis Suisi III of Ellwood City, a son on May 15, 2022, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged:
•Matthew Joseph Clavelli, 37, of New Castle, possession of controlled substance-contraband/inmate, intent to possess a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Shawntay Hope Thomas, 45, of New Castle, criminal mischief.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
New Castle police charge:
•Stormy Grace Weber, 29, of New Castle, criminal mischief.
•Walter Henry Guffey, 38, of Wampum, giving false identification two a law officer.
•David George Bunnell, 31, of New Castle, criminal mischief.
•Bradley Steven Ward, 39, of New Castle, criminal mischief and defiant trespass.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.