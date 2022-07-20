Police
STATE
•Burglary. Someone broke into an apartment in the 4000 block of Edinburg Road in North Beaver Township the week of July 18 and stole items from inside. Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police at (724) 598-2211.
•Accident. Police said a Ford Focus driven by Lawrence P. Durnell, 66, of Portersville was traveling east on Mountville Road in Perry Township around 6:15 a.m. July 8 when it went off the road and hit a tree in the 2000 block. The driver told police that a deer ran in front of his path and he veered to avoid it. Durnell’s car was towed and he was transported to a hospital for treatment. He is to be cited with several violations, police said. The volunteer fire departments of Portersville and Muddy Creek, and the Portersville-Muddy Creek EMS unit assisted at the scene.
NEW CASTLE
•Criminal mischief. A piece of plastic covering was removed from under the dashboard of a car that was parked in the 400 block of Boyles Avenue, overnight Monday to Tuesday. The owner told police he had seen a group of youths outside the night before, and when he tried to confront them, they ran.
•Theft. A red and black paint gun was reported stolen from the basement of a house in the 1500 block of Highland Avenue between July 8 and 13.
•Theft. Miscellaneous jewelry was reported stolen from a house in the 400 block of Waldo Street on Saturday.
