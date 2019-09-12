District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Douglas James Garver Jr., 30, of New Wilmington, charged by the Lawrence County district attorney with school-intercourse/sexual contact with student.
New Castle police charged the following:
•Jacob Vogel, 19, of New Castle, burglary, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
•Shane M. Page, 30, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
Municipal health violations charged the following:
•J.P. Myers and Associates LLC, of New Castle, weeds-trees and ornamental shrubs violation.
•Huntingdon National Bank, of New Castle, stairways, decks, porches and balconies violation.
•Danielle Marie Finewood, of Ellwood City, failure to cut weeds/grass.
•Mary E. Maggio, of New Castle, chimneys and towers violation and use of porch for storage prohibited.
New Castle’s code enforcement department charged the following:
•Barbra Moreland, of New Castle, accumulation of rubbish or garbage.
•Bat Holdings One LLC, of New Castle, failure to cut weeds/grass.
•Charles Cameron, of New Castle, motor vehicles violation.
•Sean Imran, 49, of Arlington, Va., failure to cut weeds/grass and weeds-trees and ornamental shrubs violation.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
Ellwood City police charged the following:
•Steven J. Anderson, 48, of Ellwood City, two counts of driving under the influence and one count of driving while blood alcohol count is .02 or greater with license suspended.
•Robert John Barge, 38, of Ellwood City, criminal trespass and criminal mischief.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
Union Township police charged the following:
•Derek John Caraway Jr., 34, of Baden, giving false identification to a law officer and disorderly conduct.
•Cassandra Lynn Welsh, 29, of New Castle, two counts each of intent to possess a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Ralph E. Dottle, 30, of New Castle, accident involving death or injury while not properly licensed, failure to stop at red signal, careless driving, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked and accident involving damage to attended vehicle or property.
•Chad Nathan Wimer, 28, of Prospect, theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception and receiving stolen property.
•Joseph Mitchell Serjak, 29, of New Castle, four counts of intent to possess a controlled substance and five counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•William Scott Jeffries Jr., 29, of Ellwood City, five counts of driving under the influence and one count each of use/possession of drug paraphernalia and having improper muffler.
SCOTT A. McGRATH
State police charged the following:
•Blessing David Mabugu, 25, of Volant, six counts of driving under the influence and one count each of marijuana-small amount for personal use, operating vehicle without required insurance, disregarding traffic lane, careless driving and reckless driving.
•Phillip A. Cannatti, 68, of Canfield, Ohio, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of disregarding traffic lane, failure to keep right and careless driving.
•Janelle Rae Derobertis, 52, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of failure to keep right, driving at an unsafe speed and careless driving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.