District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Cole Lawrence Ransom, 29, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with disorderly conduct and public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Bernadette M. Dambrosi, 46, of Coraopolis, charged by Mahoning Town ship police with harassment.
Union Township police charged the following:
•Nathan A. Trinkley, 18, of Slippery Rock, disorderly conduct.
•Edward Patrick Smith, 33, of Slippery Rock, disorderly conduct.
•Jeffrey Leon Norris Jr., 45, of Ellwood City, receiving stolen property and driving with license suspended.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Richard John Fry, 60, of Butler, charged by Shenango Township police with two counts of driving under the influence and one count of not using low beams.
•Kyle J. Beck, 27, of Pittsburgh, charged by Hickory Township police with two counts of driving under the influence and one count of failure to stop at stop sign.
•Michael Anthony Antonini IV, 27, of New Castle, charged by Neshannock Township police with driving under the influence, possession of marijuana, manufacture of controlled substance, adulterating or misbranding any controlled substance and disregarding traffic lane.
