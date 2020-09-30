District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Brandon Lee Vogel, 18, of New Castle, simple assault, resisting arrest and harassment.
•Robert J. Cartwright, 34, of New Castle, public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
•Jennie A. Stephenson, 42, of New Castle, public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
•Eric D. Koah, 34, of New Castle, public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
New Castle’s code enforcement department charged the following:
•Lois Germanski, of New Castle, disposal of rubbish violation.
•Louis M. Thomas, of New Castle, three counts each of failure to maintain exterior property and covered containers for rubbish violation and one count of permit and compliance required.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Austin P. Crouch, 23, of Coatesville, charged by the Pennsylvania Game Commission with use of semi-auto shotgun/magazine shot.
Municipal code enforcement charged the following:
•John F. Skuta, 48, of New Castle, municipal solid waste ordinance violation.
•James C. McConahy, 48, of New Castle, municipal solid waste ordinance violation and storing or accumulating abandoned or junked motor vehicles.
•Jerrod Raymond Klingensmith, 48, of New Castle, municipal solid waste ordinance violation.
Shenango Township police charged the following:
•Pamela Sue Crews, 53, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count of careless driving.
•Justan R. Hardy, 32, of Ellwood City, two counts of driving under the influence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.