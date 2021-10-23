Correction
Local. The annual New Wilmington Halloween parade is sponsored by the New Wilmington Kiwanis Club assisted by borough chamber of commerce. This information was incorrect in Friday’s edition.
District judges
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Samuel W. Burton IV, 50, of New Brighton, charged by the Pennsylvania Game Commission with cause damage to trees, taking/possession of game or wildlife and use of artificial/natural bait.
•William Perrine, 50, of Ellwood City, charged by municipal code enforcement with accumulation of ashes, garbage or rubbish prohibited.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Mariah Lee Lengyel, 26, of Bessemer, charged by state police with driving under the influence.
•Marcie Klenotic, of New Castle, charged by dog law enforcement with three counts each of failure to apply for dog license and vaccination against rabies required.
•Gianna Marie Trott, 18, of New Castle, charged by Union Township police with disorderly house.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Christopher Joseph Lordo, 36, of Sarver, charged by the Lawrence County district attorney with five counts each of rape of child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with child, aggravated indecent assault-less than 13 years old, indecent assault on a person less than 13 years old and four counts of corruption of minors.
•Frank Devite, of Pulaski, charged by the Pennsylvania Game Commission with two counts of violation of the rules and regulations of the game commission.
