District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Jeremy Pace/1984 in Just Cheers Fanfaction Trust, of New Castle, charged by municipal code enforcement with structure unfit for human occupancy, exterior structure-general and dangerous structure or premises.
New Castle police charged the following:
•Kaitlynn Lee Clair Gilmore, 20, of New Castle, two counts each of simple assault, harassment and criminal mischief and one count each of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, marijuana-small amount for personal use, public drunkenness and similar misconduct and purchase of an alcoholic beverage by a minor.
•Charles E. McDowell, 40, of New Castle, five counts of simple assault, four counts of aggravated assault, three counts of indecent assault, two counts each of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse forcible compulsion and terroristic threats and one count each of rape forcible compulsion, unlawful restraint and false imprisonment.
•Courtney Probst, 29, of New Castle, terroristic threats, strangulation, simple assault and harassment.
•James Angelo Freed, 65, of New Castle, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and theft of property lost by mistake.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Shannon Smith, 35, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with driving under the influence and failure to report accident to police.
State police charged the following:
•Jose Luis Perez, 35, of New Castle, three counts of driving under the influence, two counts of failure to stop at stop sign and one count of use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Dontae C. Terrell, 25, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of driving with license suspended, operating vehicle without required insurance, vehicle registration expired, improper sunscreening, restrictions on alcoholic beverages and careless driving.
•Douglas A. Hazen, 57, of Wampum, evading arrest or detention on foot, flight to avoid apprehension, trial or punishment and disorderly conduct.
•Kollyn M. McDonald, 21, of New Castle, marijuana-small amount for personal use, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked and operating vehicle without valid inspection.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Joseph David Kenny, 61, of New Castle, charged by Bessemer police with public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Jeffrey Thomas, 38, of New Wilmington, charged by the Pennsylvania Game Commission with unlawful acts concerning licenses.
