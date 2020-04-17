Births
To Russell Hedland III and Jessica Hedland of New Castle, a son on April 14, 2020 in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
To Ian D. and Alyssa K. Micco of New Castle, a son on April 13, 2020 in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
Police
STATE
•Accident. A car driven by Alexis D. Pacai, 23, of New Castle, was driving South on Cleland Mill Road around 11 a.m. April 10 when it crossed the northbound lane and hit a utility pole. The car stopped in a yard in the 1100 block of the road. Pacai was not injured. Her car was towed. She was cited for driving at a speed unsafe for conditions.
•Criminal mischief. Someone threw a rock and eggs at a car parked in the 7100 block of Vine Street in Enon Valley overnight Monday to Tuesday. Anyone who has a surveillance video of the incident or any other information is asked to call the state police at (724) 598-2211. The police advise all residents to secure their vehicles, homes and other buildings and be vigilant of late night and early morning activity in their neighborhoods and to report any suspicious activity to the authorities.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Michael Patrick Quear, 26, of New Castle, terroristic threats, disorderly conduct, harassment and recklessly endangering another person.
•Dominick Rosco Cook, 28, of Edinburg, conspiracy-simple assault and conspiracy-harassment.
•Robert C. Cook Jr., 50, of New Castle, conspiracy-simple assault and conspiracy-harassment.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Dellshawn Eugene Evans, 34, of Aurora, Co., charged by Neshannock Township police with receiving stolen property and failure to obey traffic control devices.
State police charged then following:
•Ralph Gene Myers, 40, of East Vandergrift, burglary, theft by unlawful taking and criminal trespass.
•Jason Raymond Glass, 38, of Detroit, Mich., six counts of driving under the influence and one count each of failure to carry registration, failure to carry license, operating vehicle without required insurance, exceeding the speed limit, careless driving and failure to use safety belt.
•Dennis Paul Michael, 46, of Edinburg, driving under the influence, fleeing or attempting to elude officer, using improper class of license, following too closely, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, violating 500 foot limitation and careless driving.
Pulaski Township police charged the following:
•Nicholas C, Trikilis, 19, of Lowellville, Ohio, driving under the influence and not using low beams.
•Darryl Kevin Jones, 41, of Youngstown, Ohio, two counts of driving under the influence.
