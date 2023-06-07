District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Isaac Abraham Ryhal, 20, of New Castle, burglary, criminal trespass, receiving stolen property and theft.
•Larry Marquise Weathersby, 27, of Struthers, Ohio, DUI, escape and institutional vandalism.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Danya Luanne Vignoli, 34, of Pulaski, DUI, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, small amount of marijuana possession.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Brett David Bessell, 26, of New Castle, charged by Shenango police with simple assault and harassment.
State police charged the following:
•Joshua Lee Snider, 38, of New Castle, DUI.
•Brienna Elizabeth Rock, 29, of Hubbard, Ohio, DUI.
