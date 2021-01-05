Births
To Christopher and Ashley George of Greenville, a son on Dec. 31, 2020, at UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
To John Heinrich and Cara Grant of New Castle, a son on Jan. 1, 2021, at UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
Police
STATE
•Accident. A pickup truck driven by Elmer K. Enscoe, 83, of Portersville, was eastbound on Route 422 in Slippery Rock Township around 12:40 p.m. Sunday and had stopped at a stop sign at Young Road. He pulled onto Route 422 into the path of a car driven by Chandler H. Moorhouse, 24, of Pittsburgh, police reported, and as Moorhouse swerved to avoid a collision, his car slid into a guardrail. No injuries were reported.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Shawn Michael Randall, 25, of New Castle, charged by the Lawrence County district attorney with manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, fleeing or attempting to elude officer, tamper with/fabricating physical evidence and accident damage to unattended vehicle or property.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
State police charged the following:
•Kara Justice Hollinger, 23, of Enon Valley, harassment.
•Carter Donte Hollinger, 19, of Enon Valley, harassment.
•Suzanna Rose Feezle, 43, of Enon Valley, two counts of harassment.
•Austin Scott Lahr, 26, of New Castle, harassment.
•Matthew T. McCann, 44, of New Galilee, control of alarm devices and automatic dialing services/false alarms.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
State police charged the following:
•Stormy Dawn Rotnour, 19, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
•Travis Shane Gleeson, 45, of Bessemer, strangulation, simple assault, harassment and theft by unlawful taking.
