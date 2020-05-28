Correction
Local. Aaron Elliott is a 1995 graduate of Wilmington Area High School. His graduation year was incorrect in Wednesday’s edition.
Births
To Lauren DeAnn Gough and Scott Gough, a son born May 25 at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
To Alyssa Roberts and Christopher Waters, a son born May 26 at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
Police
NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP
•Accident. One man was injured Tuesday when another driver ran a red light on Mitchell Road at Wilmington Road and struck his car. According to police, a vehicle driven by Nicholas Lahr, 21, of New Castle went through the red signal and struck a car driven by Frank Hraczo, 58, of New Castle around 8:30 p.m. Hraczo was taken to a hospital with injuries, police said.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged:
•Dontae M. Pruitt, 26, of New Castle, three counts of recklessly endangering another person and one count each of discharge of firearm into a occupied structure and disorderly conduct.
•Eric McLaren, 37, of New Castle, two counts each of harassment and defiant trespass and one count of criminal trespass.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Joshua M. Lagala, 28, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with disorderly conduct and careless driving.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Leslie Gene Franklin, 22, of Youngstown, Ohio, charged by New Castle police with possession of firearm prohibited and firearms not to be carried without a license.
