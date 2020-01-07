Correction
Local. Dr. Michael Hink is the Shenango Area School District’s School Board President. John Bertolino was incorrectly identified as such in Friday’s edition.
Birth
To Allyson and David Colbert of New Bedford, a son on Jan. 3, 2020, at UMPC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
Police
Bureau of Liquor
Control Enforcement
District Enforcement Office #8, which is a part of the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, licenses establishments in Crawford, Erie, Lawrence, McKean, Mercer, Venango and Warren counties. The group preformed the following activities during the month of December: 42 complaints were received, 15 licensed establishments had Age Compliance checks, six of those establishments sold alcohol to an underage buyer, three violation letters were issued for liquor law violations, nine warning letters were issued for liquor law violations, zero citations were issued for underage consumption, possession, etc. and two criminal arrests were made.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle’s code enforcement department charged the following:
•Nicholas Krowcheno, of Philadelphia, prohibited use, failure to cut weeds/grass, window, skylight and door frames violation, structural members violation, exterior walls violation, gutters and downspouts violation and accumulation of rubbish or garbage.
•J&H Rentals LLC, of New Castle, accumulation of rubbish or garbage and use of porch for storage prohibited.
•Mackenzie Donaldson, of New Castle, accumulation of rubbish or garbage.
•Louis Thomas, 53, of New Castle, accumulation of rubbish or garbage.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Bonnie R. Bosh, 29, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with disorderly conduct.
State police charged the following:
•Ashley Nicole Jones, 27, of Wampum, harassment.
•Paul Randall King, 38, of Beaver Falls, harassment.
•Roger E. Kennedy Sr., 65, of New Castle, two counts of aggravated indecent assault and one count each of rape forcible compulsion and incest.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Jaimee Lee Adams, 24, of New Castle, charged by Union Township police with retail theft.
•Terry Silvis, 44, of Edinburg, charged by Mahoning Township police with strangulation, simple assault and harassment.
State police charged the following:
•Mark William Sallada, 31, of Bessemer, harassment.
•Rikki R. Javens, 24, of Bessemer, harassment.
•Mark Patrick McCary, 61, of Beaver Falls, disorderly conduct.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.