District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Ben D. Talbert Jr., 53, of New Castle, strangulation, simple assault and harassment.
•Bradford Lee Ankrom, 37, of Clinton, manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, intent to possess a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Curtis Handlovic, of Slippery Rock, harassment.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Jesse Daniel Carr, 37, of Butler, charged by state police with burglary, criminal trespass, receiving stolen property, theft by unlawful taking, criminal mischief, loitering and prowling at night and scattering rubbish or land/stream.
•Kayleigh Kingsbury, 21, of Pittsburgh, charged by Moraine State Park with violation of rules on commonwealth property.
Ellwood City police charged the following:
•Scott Alan Jackson, 27, of New Galilee, simple assault and harassment.
•Justin Joseph Adkins, 24, of Beaver, disorderly conduct.
•Bishop Anthony Rue, 21, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
•Queasean A. Napier, 31, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Anthony L. Olbrych, 59, of New Castle, charged by municipal code enforcement with anti-littering/private property.
Shenango Township police charged the following:
•William David Bryan, 22, of Shenango Township, two counts of resisting arrest and one count each of harassment, stalking and police animals-illegal to taunt.
•Shenango Beverage LLC, of Shenango Township, control of alarm devices.
•Lawrence Darnell Russell, 38, of Pittsburgh, harassment.
