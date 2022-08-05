Correction
Living Here. Union High School’s Class of 1962 reunion is Aug. 27 at Faraone Brothers. Among the class members organizers need contact information for is Bradley James. The date and name were incorrect in information submitted to the News and published in Wednesday’s edition.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Ronald Kenneth Brothers, 43, of New Castle, defiant trespass and retail theft.
•Alberto R. Rush, 62, of New Castle, harassment and disorderly conduct.
Neshannock Township police charged the following:
•Madeleine Matta, 73, of New Castle, disorderly house.
•Danika N. Fischer, 33, of New Castle, disorderly house.
•Ernest B. Chapman, 38, of New Castle, disorderly house.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
Municipal code enforcement charged the following:
•Mark A. Melillo, 63, of New Castle, accumulation of rubbish or garbage.
•Robert Lee Miller, 77, of New Castle, accumulation of rubbish or garbage.
•Kylie Nicole Habib, 24, of New Castle, anti-littering/private property.
•Christopher E. Sipe, 56, of New Castle, property maintenance/motor vehicles.
