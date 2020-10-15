District Judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Rodney J. Edmiston, 46, of Salineville, Ohio, charged by the Lawrence County district attorney with receives advance payment for services and fails to perform.
New Castle police charged the following:
•Kiley Koszela, 27, of New Castle, theft by unlawful taking.
•Douglas John McDaniel, 42, of New Castle, three counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of intent to possess a controlled substance.
•Darrick Brian Waters Jr., 29, of New Castle, retail theft.
•Joseph Brown, 63, of New Castle, public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
•Kiley Lisle, 20, of New Castle, disorderly house.
•Michael Anthony Taylor, 20, of New Castle, disorderly house.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Dawn R. Bailey, of Enon Valley, charged by the Mohawk Area School District with eight counts of violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
Shenango Township police charged the following:
•Rocco Anthony Nero, 29, of New Castle, simple assault, harassment and intent to possess a controlled substance.
•Michael David Boros Jr., 33, of New Castle, driving under the influence, public drunkenness and similar misconduct and careless driving.
•Kylee Wilson, 20, two counts of harassment and one count of obstructing administration of law/other government functions.
Neshannock Township police charged the following:
•Byron Wade Hearst, 23, of East Pittsburgh, driving under the influence, marijuana-small amount for personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, no headlights and driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked.
•Jason William Warso, 35, of New Castle, burglary, criminal trespass and theft by unlawful taking.
