District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Ezra L. Williams, 23, of Beaver Falls, marijuana-small amount for personal use,use/possession of drug paraphernalia and no rear lights.
•Joseph P. Cordell, 43, of New Castle, public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
•Kristen Elizabeth McDuffie, 33, of New Castle, public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
•Christopher M. Carroll, 46, of Ellwood City, disorderly conduct.
•Austin Miller, 22, of Ellwood City, disorderly conduct.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Christopher Michael Mangelli, 35, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
•Tonya Lynn Durand, 33, of Prospect, charged by state police with two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of disregarding traffic lane and careless driving.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Lynette Altman, 67, of New Castle, charged by Union Township police with retail theft.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Brandon R. Thompson, 47, of Niles, Ohio, charged by state police with three counts of driving under the influence, two counts each of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct and one count each of disregarding traffic lane, driving at an unsafe speed, careless driving and reckless driving.
Neshannock Township police charged the following:
•Britta Eddy, 40, of New Castle, theft by unlawful taking and criminal conspiracy engaging — theft by unlawful taking.
•Nicholas George Miloser III, 40, of West Pittsburg, receiving stolen property and criminal conspiracy engaging — theft by unlawful taking.
Common pleas sentences
J. CRAIG COX
Jessica Shamblin — Following a guilty plea to flight to avoid apprehension, trial or punishment, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 12 days to a maximum of of six months with 12 days served. She is to pay court costs and fees of $1,139.75.
Quinn Taffies — Following a guilty plea to giving false identification to a law officer, the defendant was sentenced to probation for one year and is to be assessed by the Lawrence County Drug and Alcohol Commission. He is to pay court costs and fees of $617.75.
Quinn Taffies — Following a guilty plea to criminal trespass, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of nine months to a a maximum of 23 months and 15 days with 1 day served. He is to pay court costs and fees of $906.25.
Quinn Taffies — Following a guilty plea to manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of nine months to a maximum of 23 months and 15 days with 2 days served. He also was given probation for one year. He is to pay court costs and fees of $3,064.75.
Connor Henry — Following a guilty plea to manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, the defendant was sentenced to probation for two years, is to perform 200 hours of community service and is to be assessed by the Lawrence County Drug and Alcohol Commission. He is to pay court costs and fees of $4,016.25.
Anthony D’Ambrosia Jr. — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for six months, the first seven days to be served on house arrest with electronic monitoring. The court granted the defendant to work more than 40 hours a week if verified by the parole officer. He is to be assessed by the Lawrence County Drug and Alcohol Commission and shall comply with all recommendations. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,436.25 and fines of $300.00.
Anthony D’Ambrosia Jr. — Following a guilty plea to harassment, the defendant was given no further penalty. He is to pay court costs and fees of $354.25 and fines of $200.00.
Matthew Baranski — Following a guilty plea to intent to possess a controlled substance, the defendant was sentenced to probation for one year and is to perform 100 hours of community service. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,660.25.
Christian Sarver — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for three years, the first 12 months of the sentence will be served on house arrest with electronic monitoring. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,446.75, fines of $2,500.00 and restitution of $2,900.00.
Carlos Currie — Following a guilty plea to terroristic threats, the defendant was sentenced to probation for two years and is to have no contact with the victim. He is to be assessed by the Lawrence County Drug and Alcohol Commission and is to undergo a mental health assessment. He is to pay court costs and fees of $2,460.25.
Glenn Woods — Following a guilty plea to resisting arrest, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 7 days to a maximum of six months with 7 days served. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,067.75.
Christopher Olinger — Following a guilty plea to strangulation, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of one year to a maximum of four years with 260 days served. He is to pay court costs and fees of $962.27.
Stefany Iorio — Following a guilty plea to harassment, the defendant was given no further penalty. She is to pay court costs and fees of $330.25 and fines of $200.00.
Devin King — Following a guilty plea to accident involving damage to attended vehicle or property and driving without a license, the defendant was given no further penalty. He is to pay court costs and fees of $452.25 and fines of $500
Seth Heaney — Following a guilty plea to unlawful dissemination of an intimate image, the defendant was sentenced to probation for two years and is to have no contact with the victim. He is to be assessed by the Lawrence County Drug and Alcohol Commission and is to undergo a mental health evaluation. He is to pay court costs and fees of $2,417.75.
Briawna Walker — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for six months, the first 7 days to be served on house arrest with electronic monitoring. She is to pay court costs and fees of $1,472.25, fines of $1,000 and restitution of $127.
Douglas Garver Jr. — Following a guilty plea to corruption of minors, the defendant was sentenced to probation for two years, including house arrest with electronic monitoring for the first six months. He is to pay court costs and fees of $6,117.75.
Continuances: Danielle Kumrow, Faith Salter
JOHN W. HODGE
Continuance: Todd Goodman
