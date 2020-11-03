District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Ricky L. Wise, 47, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with simple assault and harassment.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Jerry Carabetta, of Ellwood City, charged by municipal code enforcement with accumulation of ashes, garbage and rubbish prohibited.
•Joshua Morgan Naglich, 23, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with accident involving damage to attended vehicle or property, careless driving, failure to stop and give information or render aid and criminal mischief.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Antonio Tate, 39, of Youngstown, Ohio, charged by Union Township police with five counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, three counts of driving under the influence, two counts of aggravated assault by vehicle and one count each of possession of firearm prohibited, firearms not to be carried without a license, recklessly endangering another person, tamper with/fabricating physical evidence, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without a license, not discontinue signal, careless driving, reckless driving, disregarding traffic lane, failure to keep right, driving at an unsafe speed, failure to stop at stop sign, failure to obey traffic control devices and failure to stop at red signal.
Mahoning Township police charged the following:
•Jason Lloyd Freeman, 40, of New Castle, scattering rubbish on land/stream.
•Holly S. Freeman, 46, of New Castle, scattering rubbish on land/stream.
•Niko M. D’Ambrosia, 19, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
•James R. Powell, 57, of Edinburg, disorderly conduct.
•Britney Michele Kendall, 23, of North Canton, Ohio, disorderly conduct.
•Nathan Charles Hamilton, 21, of New Castle, driving under the influence.
Municipal code enforcement charged the following:
•Crystal Williams, of New Castle, rubbish/garbage violation.
•Alan Williams, of New Castle, rubbish/garbage violation.
New Castle police charged the following:
•Michael Jacob Davis, 31, of New Castle, fleeing or attempting to elude officer, flight to avoid apprehension, trial or punishment, resisting arrest, marijuana-small amount for personal use, careless driving, reckless driving, failure to stop at stop sign and no rear lights.
•Stephen Michael Tedrow, 30, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
