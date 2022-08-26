Birth
To Tyler M. and Kaylyn Heckathorn of New Wilmington, a son on Aug. 23, 2022, in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
Police
STATE
•Criminal mischief. An unidentified male and female broke a wooden antique ladder that was hanging from a front porch on Rim Road in Slippery Rock Township, sometime Wednesday. The suspects were detected on a trail camera, police said.
•Theft. A road rage incident prompted a man to remove the key from a California man’s unoccupied, but running, truck and leave the scene. Police did not identify the man who took the key from the truck, around 11 a.m. Aug. 18 in the 2800 block of Eastbrook Road in Hickory Township.
•Accident. A Dodge Charger driven by Ookami S. Kern, 31, of New Castle was driving west on Interstate 376 in Union Township around 2:50 p.m. Aug. 17 when it went into a ditch, causing front-end damage. Kern was taken by ambulance to UPMC Jameson Hospital with possible injuries. The car was towed. He is to be cited for driving at unsafe speed.
•Accident. A Honda Civic driven by Khyana Perkins, 34, of Pittsburgh, was westbound on Interstate 376 in Union Township around 2:55 p.m. Aug. 17 when her car hit a guardrail on the passing lane side of the highway. The impact caused the car to become disabled, and it was towed. Neither Perkins or her 8-year-old passenger reported any injuries. She is to be cited for driving at unsafe speed.
