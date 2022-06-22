District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Stephen Marquise Brown, 25, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with three counts each of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and intent to possess a controlled substance and one count of use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Brandi Lynn Holsinger, 36, of Elwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with restricting fires and open burning.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Brandon Kenneth Gerber, 24, of Volant, charged by state police with two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of disregarding traffic lane and careless driving.
•John Howard, of New Castle, charged by municipal code enforcement with failure to
remove inoperative vehicles from property.
Union Township police charged the following:
•Robert Samuel Francis, 77, of New Castle, statement under penalty.
•Alexis Elizabeth Gulnac, 31, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
•Terrence Richard Mayberry, 54, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
•Ayssa Haley Kauffman, 28, of Edinburg, disorderly conduct.
•Michael David Boros Jr., 34, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
•Kristin Altenburg, 28, of Lisbon, Ohio, disorderly conduct.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Charles Maxwell Turner, 32, of New Castle, charged by Shenango Township police with pet confined within the premises of the owner.
State police charged the following:
•Brian Bruce Wheeler, 33, of Pulaski, three counts of driving under the influence, two counts of intent to possess a controlled substance and one count each of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, refuse inspection, failure to carry registration and careless driving.
•Abrahm David Blair, 36, of Freeport, three counts of driving under the influence and one count each of exceeding the speed limit and careless driving.
