District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Tamera Mel, 43, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Douglas E. Schmitt, 47, of New Castle, harassment.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
Municipal code enforcement charged the following:
•Greg Summerville, of New Castle, rubbish/garbage.
•Shaylique J. Dent, 28, of New Castle, rubbish/garbage and failure to cut weeds and grass around property.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Tiffany Kay Shatley, 30, of Volant, charged by Shenango Township police with aggravated assault-attempts to cause or causes injury to designated individuals, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
