Clarification
•Local. The City of New Castle will not go into receivership in January if the electorate does not pass Home Rule in November. New Castle’s deadline to exit ACT 47 is not until the end of 2022.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Thomas J. Talley, 23, of New Castle, marijuana-small amount for personal use.
•Marcus N. Respress, 48, of New Castle, intent to possess a controlled substance, marijuana-small amount for personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and no rear lights.
•Fletcher Hudson III, 19, of New Castle, marijuana-small amount for personal use and giving false identification to a law officer.
•Miranda Christine Flak, 27, of New Castle, flight to avoid apprehension, trial or punishment and resisting arrest.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•David Lee Kennedy, 37, of Volant, charged by state police with burglary, simple assault and harassment.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
Municipal code enforcement charged the following:
•Tina M. Rao, 47, of New Castle, agriculture, commercial stables and dairies violation.
•Rhonda L. Matthews, 44, of New Castle, rubbish/garbage violation.
•Rodney L. Anderson, 57, of Edinburg, parking of any utility trailer, recreational vehicle or motor home prohibited in the front yard.
