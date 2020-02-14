Births
To Marissa Fenster and Gerald Clark II of New Castle, a daughter on Feb. 12, 2020, in UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Love Moore, 18, of New Castle, harassment.
•Robert D. Clark, 23, of New Castle, harassment.
•Jeffrey Dottle, 62, of New Castle, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
Common pleascourt judges
JOHN HODGE
Tyler Morini — Following a guilty plea to resisting arrest, the defendant was sentenced to probation for six months. He is to pay court costs and fees of $475 and is to perform community service.
Tyler Morini — Following a guilty plea to retail theft, the defendant was given no further penalty. He is to pay court costs and fees of $613.75 and fines of $25.
Tyler Morini — Following a guilty plea to conspiracy-retail theft, the defendant was sentenced to probation for six months and is to perform community service. He is to pay court costs and fees of $622.25 and restitution of $1,978.
Matthew Cassella — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for one year, the first 90 days of probation to be served on house arrest with electronic monitoring. He is to pay court costs and fees of $2,760.25, fines of $1,500 and restitution of $418.50.
Logan Filer — Following a guilty plea to driving while blood alcohol level is 0.02 or greater with license suspended, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for 90 days with 16 days served. He is to pay court costs and fees of $484 and fines of $1,000.
Paul Robertson — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for six months, the first seven days of probation to be served on house arrest with electronic monitoring. Following a guilty plea to driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, the defendant was given no further penalty. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,650.25, fines of $1,200 and restitution of $136.79.
Clifford Moxley III — Following a guilty plea to dogs not validly registered under act, the defendant was given no further penalty. He is to pay court costs and fees of $409.25 and fines of $1,000.
Dondi Lawson — Following a guilty plea to two counts of simple assault, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of six months to a maximum of 23 months and 15 days with 122 days served. Following a guilty plea to intent to possess a controlled substance, the defendant was sentenced to probation for one year and is to perform community service. He is to pay court costs and fees of $592.75.
Briana Bell — Following a guilty plea to driving while operating privileges are suspended or revoked, the defendant was given no further penalty. She is to pay court costs and fees of $1,139.75 and fines of $200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.