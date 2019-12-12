Correction
•Local. Commissoiner Dan Vogler said he has not stepped down as chairman of the commissioners, however, he had asked his two fellow commissioners to chair the meetings this week and next. Vogler said he will chair the Dec. 31 meeting, and he plans to open the Jan. 6 reorganizational meeting and relinquish the position when a new chairman is elected. The information that he stepped down from the chairmanship was incorrect in Wednesday’s edition.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Isaac A. Ryhal, 26, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with disorderly conduct.
New Castle’s code enforcement department charged:
•Evan Johnson, of New Castle, accumulation of rubbish or garbage.
•Helen J. Miller, of New Castle, gutters and downspouts violation and soffit and fascia violation.
•Penn Power Co. First Energy Services Co., of New Castle, failure to cut weeds/grass.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
Ellwood City police charged:
•Steven Joseph Anderson, 48, of Ellwood City, driving under the influence, blood alcohol content 0.02 percent or greater-third offense and failure to stop at stop sign.
•George M. Graham, 34, of Ellwood City, harassment.
