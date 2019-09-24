Correction
Local. Also helping to make the Vietnam Veterans Memorial dedicated Saturday at Cascade Park a reality were Tony, Linda and Tiffany Camerot; Donny and Theresa Smith; Ted, Andrea and Ted Jr. Haas. There names were not included in yesterday’s edition.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Michael Patrick Quear, 25, of New Castle, theft by unlawful taking and criminal mischief.
•Donald E. Shelatree, 44, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Megan Mercedes Foster, 21, of New Castle, burglary, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Steven A. Lemanski, 41, of Ellwood City, charged by municipal code enforcement with unsafe structures.
Ellwood City police charged the following:
•Charles L. Holliday Jr., 36, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
•Archie William Donald III, 31, of Pittsburgh, disorderly conduct.
•Aaron Michael Williams, 30, of Verona, disorderly conduct.
•James Mitchell Kosto, 31., of Ellwood City, disorderly conduct.
•Jason E. Santellan, 40, of Ellwood City, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and intent to possess a controlled substance.
SCOTT A. McGRATH
•Vincent J. Sorbo, 29, of New Wilmington, charged by Neshannock Township police with simple assault, harassment, marijuana-small amount for personal use and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Municipal code enforcement charged the following:
•Goldie L. Savage-Snyder, 36, of New Castle, nuisances-growth of vegetation, rubbish and junk material on property and dangerous buildings.
•Harry J. Hein, 64, of Butler, rubbish and junk material on property and nuisances-growth of vegetation.
