District Judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Eric Michael Tolley, 28, of New Castle, possession of marijuana and illegal parking.
•Daniel Adam Deblasio, 34, of New Castle, making a false alarm, defiant trespass and public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
•Devin A. Sams, 20, of Aliquippa, marijuana-small amount for personal use.
•Amanda Lee Crowl, 36, of Ellwood City, theft by unlawful taking.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Patrick S. O’Brien, 64, of Ellwood City, charged by municipal code enforcement with extermination/infestation and motor vehicles violation.
Ellwood City police charged the following:
•Nichole Marie Benincase, 35, of Ellwood City, two counts of disorderly conduct.
•Roy S. Mazzarini, 60, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Taiya Brionne Statti, 24, of New Castle, charged by state police with four counts of driving under the influence and one count each of failure to keep right, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked and careless driving.
Neshannock Township police charged the following:
•Mark A. Clobus, 34, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
•Anthony Bollinger, 30, of Wampum, disorderly conduct.
•David J. Gipson, 31, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
New Castle police charged the following:
•Stephanie Gardner, 39, of New Castle, failure to apply for dog license, vaccination against rabies required and disorderly house.
•Abigail Mackenzie-Myers, 20, of New Castle, vaccination against rabies required, failure to apply for dog license and disorderly house.
