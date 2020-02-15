District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Kathleen Vallely, 60, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with bad checks.
•Seon Dontae Davon Perry, 29, of New Castle, charged by Union Township police with three counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and one count each of criminal use of a communications facility and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Common plea
court judges
J. CRAIG COX
Jason Bowdry — Following a guilty plea to unlawful restraint, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 123 days to a maximum of 23 months and 15 days with 123 days served. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1.085.25 and fines of $250.
Renata M. Bialski — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for six months, the first seven days to be served on house arrest with electronic monitoring. She is to pay court costs and fees of $1,480.25, fines of $300 and restitution of $129.25.
Marcel Steward — Following a guilty plea to manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of one year to a maximum of two years with 293 days served. He is to pay court costs and fees of $25.
Austin Sims — Following a guilty plea to possession of marijuana, the defendant was given no further penalty. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,439.25 and fines of $150.
Alexander Anderson — Following a guilty plea to possession of firearm prohibited, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of four years to a maximum of eight years with four days served. Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of two days to a maximum of six months with four days served. Following a guilty plea to simple assault, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of one year to a maximum of two years with four days served. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,035.25, fines of $500 and restitution of $432.50.
Cody A. Crawford — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for two years, the first 90 days to be served on house arrest with electronic monitoring. The defendant was given credit towards house arrest for successful inpatient rehab. He is to pay court costs and fees of $3,590.25, fines of $1,500 and restitution of $89.85.
Kelsey Myers — Following a guilty plea to retail theft, the defendant was sentenced to probation for six months. The defendant is to pay court costs and fees of $1,108.75.
James Feeney II — Following a guilty plea to intent to possess a controlled substance, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of four days to a maximum of 8 days with eight days served. He is to pay court costs and fees of $760.25.
Joshua Williams — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of three days to a maximum of 153 days with 153 days served. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,588, fines of $1,000. and restitution of $163.
Joshua Williams — Following a guilty plea to accident involving damage to attended vehicle or property, the defendant was sentenced to probation for one year. He is to pay court costs and fees of $398.75.
Patrick Salamon — Following a guilty plea to disorderly conduct, the defendant was given no further penalty. He is to pay court costs and fees of $397.75 and fines of $150.
Jacob Vogel — Following a guilty plea to use/possession of drug paraphernalia, the defendant was given no further penalty. He is to pay court costs and fees of $739.75 and fines of $150.
George Stevenish — Following a guilty plea to flight to avoid apprehension, trial or punishment, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of three months to a maximum of one year with 133 days served. He is to pay court costs and fees of $876.75.
Allison Derosa — Following a guilty plea to retail theft, the defendant was sentenced to probation for one year, the first 10 days on house arrest with electronic monitoring. She is to pay court costs and fees of $3,119.25.
Allison Derosa — Following a guilty plea to retail theft, the defendant was sentenced to probation for one year, the first 10 days on house arrest with electronic monitoring. She is to pay court costs and fees of $876.75.
Robert Strayer — Following a guilty plea to theft by unlawful taking, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 59 days to a maximum of one year with 59 days served. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,626.25 and restitution of $500.
James E. Burkett — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for one year, the first 10 days of probation to be served on house arrest with electronic monitoring. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,172.25 and fines of $500.
James E. Burkett — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 10 days to a maximum of one year. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,396.75 and fines of $500.
Kortney May — Following a guilty plea to endangering the welfare of children, the defendant was sentenced to probation for eighteen months and must comply with the Lawrence County Children and Youth Services order. The defendant is to be assessed by the Lawrence County Drug and Alcohol Commission. She is to pay court costs and fees of $872.25.
Kortney May — Following a guilty plea to access device fraud, the defendant was sentenced to probation for two years and is to have no contact with the victim. She is to pay court costs and fees of $2,667.75 and restitution of $202.64.
Randy Mulig — Following a guilty plea to possession of firearm prohibited, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of three years to a maximum of eight years with 194 days served. He is to pay court costs and fees of $851.75.
Continuances: Gloria Silva, Matthew Baranski, Lonnie McCure, Shyanne Scott, Briawna Walker.
