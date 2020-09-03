Police
STATE
•Accident. On Monday, a Harley-Davidson motorcycle driven by Michael Wyant, 52, of New Castle, was traveling East on Route 288 in Wayne Township around 11:45 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a straightaway, exiting the north berm and striking two traffic signs and an embankment. He was arrested under suspicion of driving under the influence and refused chemical testing.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Darrick Brian Waters Jr., 29, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Sandra Lynn Delsignore, 48, of New Castle, terroristic threats, disorderly conduct and harassment.
•Earnest Leon Rozier, 43, of New Castle, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
•David Bruce Norcross Jr., 37, of Grove City, accident involving damage to attended vehicle or property.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
Union Township police charged the following:
•Breanna Lynn Sheehy, 31, of Edinburg, retail theft.
•Jamell Leon North Jr., 23, of Youngstown, Ohio, disorderly conduct.
•Christian Allen Rozier, 34, of New Castle, two counts each of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, intent to possess a controlled substance and criminal use of a communications facility.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Susane Luarin Basham, 35, of New Castle, charged by the Lawrence County district attorney with manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and criminal use of a communications facility.
•Rayjzon Dacole Sams, 27, of New Castle, charged by state police with intent to possess a controlled substance, manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of firearm prohibited. firearms not to be carried without a license, receiving stolen property, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, giving false identification to a law officer and disorderly conduct.
Common pleas sentences
DOMINICK MOTTO
Zachary Sholey — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 6 months, the first 7 days on house arrest with electronic monitoring. The defendant is to pay court costs and fees of $1.623.75, fines of $1,000 and restitution of $310.25
Patrick Rodgers — Following a guilty plea to fleeing or attempting to elude officer, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 12 months. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,374.75 and fines of $500.
Robert Fox — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 6 months. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,242.75, fines of $300. and restitution of $136.75.
Sandy Surrena — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 6 months, the first 7 days under house arrest. The defendant is to pay court costs and fees of $1,317.75 and fines of $300.
Michael Masters — Following a guilty plea to harassment, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 1 year. He will be referred to the Lawrence County Drug and Alcohol Commission and is to undergo a mental health assessment. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,517.75.
Carl Hunter — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 1 year, the first 10 days on house arrest. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,153.75 and fines of $500.
Moved or continued: Jeffrey Stelter, Shawn Jones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.