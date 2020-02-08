Births
To Ashley Rose Winkle and Cory Donovan Smith of New Castle, a son on Feb. 4, 2020, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
To Gabrielle and Michcel Geramita of New Castle, a daughter on Feb. 5, 2020, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
District judges
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Jerry W. McPherson, 55, of Sharon, charged by state police with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, criminal mischief, unauthorized use of a motor/other vehicle, driving with license suspended, careless driving and reckless driving.
RICK RUSSO
New Wilmington police charged the following:
•Kaylee Lynn Sciubba, 18, of Tarentum, disorderly house.
•Steven M. Voland, 53, of New Wilmington, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of operating/permitting operation with unsafe equipment, regulation bumper required and no headlights.
Common pleas
Dominick Motto
Matthew Jerome — Following a guilty plea to flight to avoid apprehension, trial or punishment, the defendant was sentenced to IPP for one year, to be subject to electronic monitoring and is to have no contact with the victim. Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to IPP for two years, to be subject to electronic monitoring. Following a guilty plea to driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, the defendant received no further penalty. He is to pay court costs and fees of $964.50, fines of $1,700 and restitution of $3,513.77.
Matthew Jerome — Following a guilty plea to theft by unlawful taking, the defendant was sentenced to probation for one year and is to be referred to the Lawrence County Drug and Alcohol Commission. He is to pay court costs and fees of $865 and restitution of $600.
Jerald Essad II — Following a guilty plea to accidents involving death or injury while not licensed, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of two years to a maximum of four years with 239 days served. He also received probation for three years and is to have no contact with the victim or his family. He is to pay court costs and fees of $677.75 and restitution of $373.
Terrence Brown — Following a guilty plea to intent to possess a controlled substance, the defendant was sentenced to probation for one year. Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to IPP for six months, to be subject to electronic monitoring for the first 7 days of house arrest. He is to pay court costs and fees of $767.75, fines of $1,000 and restitution of $45.50.
Joshua Williams — Following a guilty plea to making a materially false written statement, the defendant was given no further penalty. Following a guilty plea to unsworn falsification to authorities, the defendant was sentenced to probation for one year. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,982.25.
Joshua Williams — Following a guilty plea to flight to avoid apprehension, trial or punishment, the defendant was sentenced to probation for one year. Following a guilty plea to giving false identification to a law officer, the defendant was given no further penalty. He is to pay court costs and fees of $949.75.
Joshua Williams — Following a guilty plea to accident involving death or injury-not properly licensed, the defendant was sentenced to probation for one year. Following a guilty plea to driving with license suspended, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for 60 days. Following a guilty plea to accident involving damage to attended vehicle/property, display plate card in improper vehicle and flight to avoid apprehension, trial or punishment, the defendant was given no further penalty. His is to pay court costs and fees of $730.25.
Joshua Williams — Following a guilty plea to retail theft, the defendant was sentenced to probation for one year. He is to pay court costs and fees of $729.25 and restitution of $386.
Joshua Williams — Following a guilty plea to firearm not to be carried without a license-no criminal violation, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of three months to a maximum of one year. Following a guilty plea to flight to avoid apprehension, trial or punishment, resisting arrest and marijuana-small amount for personal use, the defendant was given no further penalty. He is to pay court costs and fees of $879.75.
Joshua Williams — Following a guilty plea to flight to avoid apprehension, trial or punishment, the defendant was sentenced to probation for one year. He is to pay court costs and fees of $870.75.
Joshua Williams — Following a guilty plea to resisting arrest, the defendant was sentenced to probation for one year. He is to pay court costs and fees of $841.25.
Joshua Williams — Following a guilty plea to burglary, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of one year to a maximum of two years with 256 days served. He also received probation for two years. Following a guilty plea to theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and criminal mischief, the defendant was given no further penalty. He is to pay court costs and fees of $845.25 and restitution of $1.
Continuances: Joshua Williams, William Lewis
JOHN W. HODGE
Erika Hunt — Following a guilty plea to endangering the welfare of children, the defendant was sentenced to probation for one year. She is to pay court costs and fees of $960.25.
Thomas McHale III — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for six months. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,442.75, fines of $300 and restitution of $307.50.
