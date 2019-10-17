Correction
Living Here. The H.J. Heinz Co. was founded in Sharpsburg, Pennsylvania. An incorrect location was listed in photo captions in Monday’s edition.
Births
To Jeff and Jeri Miller of New Castle, a son on Oct. 14, 2019 in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Jaylen Allen Waters, 25, of Beaver Falls, robbery, theft by unlawful taking, unlawful restraint and harassment.
•Tayshia Robinson, 23, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
•Maliyah Robinson, 18, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Harli Paula Jo Hake, 20, of New Castle, charged by state police with two counts of driving under the influence and duty of driver in emergency response areas and one count each of marijuana-small amount for personal use, purchase of an alcoholic beverage by a minor, driving an unregistered vehicle, driving without a license, disregarding traffic lane, careless driving, restrictions on alcoholic beverages violation and failure to use safety belt.
SCOTT A. McGRATH
State police charged the following:
•Lisa F. Pitts, 53, of Ellwood City, harassment.
•Bryan J. Pitts, 47, of New Castle, harassment.
•Towanda Johnette Wright, 47, of New Castle, charged by Shenango Township police with retail theft and conspiracy-retail theft.
•Deanna Pasquerello, 49, of New Castle, three counts of driving under the influence and one count of careless driving.
•Robert Todd Fox, 52, of Slippery Rock, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of disregarding traffic lane and careless driving.
•Robert David Ferrara, 61, of New Castle, seven counts of driving under the influence and one count each of driving an unregistered vehicle, operating vehicle without required insurance and turning movements and required signals violation.
•Michael F. Weaver, 39, of New Castle, charged by Neshannock Township police with two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of failure to stop at stop sign, careless driving, disregarding traffic lane, operating vehicle without valid inspection and driving while blood alcohol content is 0.02 or greater with license suspended.
•Zithora Chaim, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with barking dogs.
•Michael C. Rodriguez, 22, of New Castle, charged by Shenango Township police with retail theft.
•Patsy D. Carbone, 28, of New Castle, charged by state police with three counts of driving under the influence and one count each of endangering the welfare of children, recklessly endangering another person, parking improperly, driving an unregistered vehicle, register card not signed and restraint systems violation-child booster seat.
Common pleas
Dominick Motto
Alonzo Fitzpatrick — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of four days to a maximum of of six months, with four days served. Following a guilty plea to driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, the defendant was given no further penalty. He is to pay court costs and fees of $812.75, fines of $1,200.00 and restitution of $307.50.
J. Craig Cox
Frank Smith — Following a guilty plea to resisting arrest, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of six months to a maximum of 18 months with 182 days served. Following a guilty plea to simple assault, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of six months to a maximum of 18 months. He is to pay court costs and fees of $592.75 and restitution of $572.49.
Terry Brown — Following a guilty plea to retail theft, the defendant was sentenced to probation for two years and is not to enter the premises of Giant Eagle. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,326.75 and restitution of $70.42.
Shelly Anderson — Following a guilty plea to retail theft, the defendant was sentenced to probation for six months and is not to enter the premises of Giant Eagle. She is to pay court costs and fees of $1,067.75.
Debra Hilton — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to IPP for one year, the first 90 days to be subject to electronic monitoring. The defendant is to be released from house arrest in order to work at her place of employment. She is to pay court costs and fees of $2,917.75, fines of $1,500 and restitution of $262.
Scott Haley — Following a guilty plea to receiving stolen property, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of four days to a maximum of one year, with four days served. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,624.75 and restitution of $125.
Shaun Fox — Following a guilty plea to accidents involving death or personal injury, the defendant was sentenced to probation for two years and is to be assessed by the Lawrence County Drug and Alcohol Commission. He is to pay court costs and fees of $2,393.50.
Shaun Fox — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for six months. He is to pay court costs and fees of $844.50 and fines of $300.
Kimberly Kelly — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to IPP for six months, the first seven days to be subject to electronic monitoring. She is to pay court costs and fees of $1,181 and restitution of $193.
Continuances: Jeffrey Nero, Tyler Morini (4).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.