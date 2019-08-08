Police
UNION TOWNSHIP
Accident. Police said Tavaras Williams, 25, of Norfolk, Virginia, was westbound on State Street in Union Township at 6:50 p.m. Tuesday when he lost control of his Volkswagen Jetta and struck a wooden sign post. The vehicle then continued on before striking a steel sign pole and coming to rest. Flames erupted from the vehicle, and Williams was pulled from it by police and bystanders. He was transported by McGonigle Ambulance to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown. The Union and Mahoning township fire departments assisted.
STATE
Accident. Police said. Dana Polding, 89, of New Castle was eastbound on Route 422 in Slippery Rock Township at 3:39 p.m. July 30 and attempted to make a left turn into a parking lot. His 2017 Toyota Camry collided with a westbound 2016 Toyota Camry operated by Rianna Robinson, 40, of New Castle. Police said Polding was not injured and that Robinson had a suspected minor injury. Portersville Ambulance the Slippery Rock Township Fire Department assisted.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Wesley Allen Michlich, 24, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with two counts of intent to possess a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
Ellwood City police charged:
•Joel Fichter, 21, of Ellwood City, pet confinement and control violation.
•Marshall S. McClain, 20, of Elwood City, pet confinement and control violation.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•William Holmes, 54, of New Castle, charged by Union Township police with terroristic threats, simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct.
•Cody Andrew Jeffries, 18, of New Castle, charged by state police with receiving stolen property and unauthorized use of motor/other vehicles.
SCOTT A. McGRATH
Shenango Township police charged the following:
•Kathleen B. Reiter, 51, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of obstructing the administration of law/other government functions, resisting arrest and violation of period requiring lighted lamps.
•Robert A. Morrison, 54, of New Castle, public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
•Michael J. Leshinsky, 48, of New Castle, charged by municipal code enforcement with violation of weed ordinance.
