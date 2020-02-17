Births
To Latasha Phillips and Raymond Aidoo of New Castle, a son, on Feb. 15, 2020, at UPMC Horizon, Farrel.
Common plea
J. CRAIG COX
George Stevenish — Following a guilty plea to flight to avoid apprehension, trial or punishment, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of three months to a maximum of one year with 133 days served. He is to pay court costs and fees of $876.75.
Allison Derosa — Following a guilty plea to retail theft, the defendant was sentenced to probation for one year, the first 10 days on house arrest with electronic monitoring. She is to pay court costs and fees of $3,119.25.
Allison Derosa — Following a guilty plea to retail theft, the defendant was sentenced to probation for one year, the first 10 days on house arrest with electronic monitoring. She is to pay court costs and fees of $876.75.
Robert Strayer — Following a guilty plea to theft by unlawful taking, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 59 days to a maximum of one year with 59 days served. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,626.25 and restitution of $500.
James E. Burkett — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for one year, the first 10 days of probation to be served on house arrest with electronic monitoring. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,172.25 and fines of $500.
James E. Burkett — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 10 days to a maximum of one year. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,396.75 and fines of $500.
Kortney May — Following a guilty plea to endangering the welfare of children, the defendant was sentenced to probation for eighteen months and must comply with the Lawrence County Children and Youth Services order. The defendant is to be assessed by the Lawrence County Drug and Alcohol Commission. She is to pay court costs and fees of $872.25.
Kortney May — Following a guilty plea to access device fraud, the defendant was sentenced to probation for two years and is to have no contact with the victim. She is to pay court costs and fees of $2,667.75 and restitution of $202.64.
Randy Mulig — Following a guilty plea to possession of firearm prohibited, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of three years to a maximum of eight years with 194 days served. He is to pay court costs and fees of $851.75.
Continuances: Gloria Silva, Matthew Baranski, Lonnie McCure, Shyanne Scott, Briawna Walker.
