District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Rocky Dean Grim Sr., 60, of New Castle, charged by the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center with disorderly conduct and harassment.
New Castle’s code enforcement department charged the following:
•Christopher Burtch, of New Castle, accumulation of rubbish or garbage.
•Monica Zook, of New Castle, failure to cut weeds/grass.
New Castle police charged the following:
•Clifford E. Taylor, 48, of New Castle, public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
•Timothy Jason Hill, 19, of New Castle, two counts each of criminal attempt-criminal homicide and aggravated assault.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
State police charged the following:
•Samantha Ann Fiorilli, 38, of New Castle, harassment.
•Caitlin Rose Gardner, 25, of New Castle, harassment.
Ellwood City police charged the following:
•Matthew Edward Ryan, 21, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
•Anthony Joseph Bove, 22, of Ellwood City, disorderly conduct.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
Union Township police charged the following:
•Torry Joseph Argiro, 31, of New Castle, four counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, two counts of intent to possess a controlled substance and one count of use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Ramsey I. Washington, 25, of New Castle, three counts each of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and intent to possess a controlled substance and one count each of firearms not to be carried without a license, marijuana small amount for personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and flight to avoid apprehension, trial or punishment.
