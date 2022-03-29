District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Robert Charles Reitz, 47, of New Castle, charged by the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General with twenty-five counts of child pornography, two counts of dissemination photo/film of child sex acts and one count of criminal use of a communications facility.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Brandon Lee Barthel, 35, of New Castle, charged by Mahoning Township police with two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of endangering the welfare of children, terroristic threats, resisting arrest and reckless driving.
Union Township police charged the following:
•Justin J. Pannutti, 47, of New Castle, retail theft.
•David Michael Black, 38, of New Castle, disorderly house.
•Michele N. Black, 56, of New Castle, disorderly house.
