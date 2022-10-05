District Judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Kiyon L. Matthews, 42, of New Castle, intent to possess a controlled substance and public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
•Kassady Lee Myers, 23, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Marlin D. Scott, 29, of New Castle, four counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and one count each of simple assault and harassment.
•Pamela Kelley, 62, of New Castle, disorderly house.
•Ronald Slovonsky, of New Castle, disorderly house.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Tyree T. Johnson, 27, of Youngstown, Ohio, charged by Wayne Township police with driving under the influence, reckless driving, careless driving-unintentional death and driving at an unsafe speed.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Anthony D. Spragling Jr., 20, of Hubbard, Ohio, charged by New Castle police with fleeing or attempting to elude officer and firearms not to be carried without a license.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Justin Duane Carbone, 32, of New Castle, charged by the Lawrence County district attorney with receives advance payment for services and fails to perform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.