Correction
•Local. The Lawrence County treasurer’s tax outreach scheduled for March 31 will be from 10 a.m. to noon at the Enon Valley Fire Department/Little Beaver Township at 152 Cass St., Enon Valley. That information was incorrect in Friday’s edition. Also, an outreach location is scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon April 4 at the North Beaver Township Municipal Building at 861 Mount Jackson Road. That date was omitted from the article.
Birth
To Adam and Javanna Mangino of Pulaski, a son on Feb. 7, 2022 in UMPC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged:
•Karen R. Carter, 55, of Boardman, Ohio, intimidate witness/victim, terroristic threats and harassment.
•Terrell Johnson, 24, of New Castle, false alarm to agency of public safety and false reports.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Matthew A. Sokoloski, 46, of New Galilee, charged by Thomas K. Shannon Jr. with willfully fails or refuses to make any such contribution or other payment required.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
The Union Area School District charged the following:
•Michael Waters, of New Castle, two counts of violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Brandy Lynn Bartley, 43, of New Castle, charged by Shenango Township police with public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
•Holli Wise, of New Castle, charged by the Shenango Area School District with violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
Common pleas
sentences
DOMINICK MOTTO
Anthony Snyder — Following a guilty plea to harassment, the defendant was given no further penalty. He is to pay court costs and fees of $342.75 and fines of $100.
Braelin Douglas — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 6 days to a maximum of 6 months with 6 days served. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,314.75, fines of $1,000 and restitution of $675.
Charles McDowell — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 2 years with 29 days served. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,318.75, fines of $2,500 and restitution of $312.
