District Judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•David Eugene Smith, 62, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with corruption of minors.
•Matthew Wood, 26, of New Castle, charged by New Castle's code enforcement department with accumulation of rubbish or garbage.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
State police charged the following:
•Colleen Paige Sterrett, 27, of Breckenridge, criminal trespass.
•Ernest Lee Fish, 46, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, careless driving and no rear lights.
•Ashley Nicole Patrick, 29, of New Castle, intent to possess a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ellwood City police charged the following:
•Richelle Lee Rozzo, 49, of Ellwood City, intent to possess a controlled substance and criminal mischief.
•Johnathan David Lewis Lawhorn, 26, of Warren, disorderly conduct.
•Beau Alexander Gettings, 26, of Mineral Ridge, Ohio, disorderly conduct.
•Lexie Rae Cearfoss, 21, of Ellwood City, disorderly conduct.
•Linzy J. Miller, 21, of Ellwood City, harassment and disorderly conduct.
•Dezra L. Kaufman, 34, of Ellwood City, disorderly conduct.
•Isaiah D. McAnallen, 22, of Ellwood City, disorderly conduct.
•Lynne McCune, 22, of Ellwood City, disorderly conduct.
•Michael D. Pounds, 33, of Ellwood City, disorderly conduct.
•Allen William Murphy, 29, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
•Mollie J. Rader, 21, of New Galilee, disorderly conduct.
•Michael Weckerly Jr., 24, of Beaver Falls, disorderly conduct.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Lawanda D.Toomer, 46, of Mariamar, FL, charged by Union Township police with disorderly conduct.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Bart Wesley Trautvetter, 62, of Darlington, charged by Shenango Township police with two counts of driving under the influence and one count of driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked.
•Hanna McIntire, 25, of Mercer, charged by state police with harassment.
